Sunny start to Christmas Day but rain on way for South

While much of the country's north is in for a day of settled weather, lower temperatures - and possible thunderstorms - could rain on the Christmas parade for some South Islanders.

While the North Island looks set to get some warmth today, it's not looking very hot at all in parts of the South Island, with many places dropping below their averages for this time of year.

Ashburton only gets up to 15C (normally 21C in late December), Oamaru tips 14C (normally 19C),

Queenstown should be around 21C but it will only manage to squeeze up to around 17C maximum on Christmas day.

"It's quite cool from Ashburton, down to Queenstown and Central Otago, and the next day, Boxing Day, is even colder," MetService meteorologist Andy Best said.

The likes of Christchurch will peak at 14C on Boxing Day when the Garden City should see temps of 22C this time of year.

Isolated showers are forecast to develop around Clutha, Southland and Dunedin across the morning.

Scattered rain is on the cards for much of North Otago and Canterbury, but it does clear in the morning and become fine, Best said.

However, afternoon and evening thunderstorms are possible about south Canterbury, eastern and central Otago, Dunedin, and Clutha.

After a wet Christmas eve in Christchurch, the showers are set to clear by morning but return in the afternoon.

In Dunedin, the showers forecast from midday could turn thundery with hail.

"There's a moderate risk of those occurring," Best said.

It could also turn wet later in the day in Buller and the Nelson Lakes areas with the chance of evening showers.