Support organised for farmers as soils dry

A lack of significant rain on the coastal Southland and South Otago horizon has prompted farming organisations to herd together to create a support network to help drought-stricken farmers.

Between 40mm and 75mm of rain fell in isolated portions of Otago and Southland over the past week, but coastal Southland, western Southland and South Otago only got 9mm to 10mm.

Niwa meteorologist Seth Carrier said the driest soils in the South Island, when compared to normal for this time of the year, were located in Buller, Fiordland, coastal Southland and Stewart Island.

"Despite the expected short-term rainfall, persistently low rainfall and above average temperatures could result in an escalation of the dryness across the lower South Island during February.

"This may result in the development of meteorological drought in parts of Otago and Southland later in the month."

Last week, Federated Farmers delegates met representatives from the Ministry for Primary Industries, Beef and Lamb New Zealand, Environment Southland, Otago Regional Council and other concerned parties to form a drought support committee.

Federated Farmers Southland provincial president Chris Dillon said they visited several of the areas being hit hardest.

"We’re just keeping a watch on it and we’ll be able to provide some support [to farmers] if things do get really bad."

Mr Dillon said in some areas, the grass had stopped growing and cracks were starting to appear in the ground, and some farmers were having to feed their stock supplementary grain and silage.

"Some areas have copped a bit of rain and others have not got nearly enough.

"We’re coping at the moment, but if we don’t get any more rain in the next little patch, it will be problematic — especially in coastal Southland and South Otago, which are not used to things getting this dry."

Otago provincial president Mark Patterson said some farmers in South Otago were now getting rid of excess stock and buying in extra hay and silage to feed their remaining stock.

"Some farmers are saying it’s as dry as they’ve ever seen it."

