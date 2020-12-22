Tool predicts holiday traffic pressure points

state_highway_6.jpg State Highway 6 in Queenstown. Photo: ODT files

A new traffic-flow prediction tool is aimed at helping holidaymakers plan ahead this summer.

Available on the NZ Transport Agency website, it shows predicted traffic flow across the most popular routes over Christmas and New Year, based on last year’s travel patterns.

Areas where South Island traffic expected to be heaviest:

• State Highway 6 Queenstown

Eastbound traffic is predicted to start picking up after Christmas. The heaviest periods are expected to be on December 28 (11am-4.30pm), December 29 (11am-12pm), January 1 (10.30am-4.30pm) and January 2 (10am-2.30pm). The heaviest times when travelling west will be on December 30 (9.30am-4.30pm) and December 31 (10.30am-3.30pm). • SH8 east of Wanaka (Tarras)

Southbound traffic is expected to be busiest from December 27-30 between 1pm-5pm. Northbound is expected to be busiest on January 1 (11.30am-5.30pm) and January 2 (9.30am-2.30pm).

• SH1 between Christchurch and Ashburton

Southbound traffic is expected to be busy between 9am-5pm most days and heaviest between 11am-1pm most days.

Northbound traffic is expected to be heaviest on January 2 (1pm-5pm) and January 3 (2.30pm-5pm).

• SH75 Akaroa Peninsula

It is expected to be busy eastbound from December 26, and heaviest between 11am-1pm most days.

• SH1 Waimakariri

Northbound is expected to be busy from December 24 and heaviest between 10am-4pm most days.

The highway is expected to be busiest southbound on December 25 and 26 between 11am-12.30pm as well as January 2 (1.30pm-5pm).

• SH75 Arthur's Pass

Eastbound traffic is expected to be busy from December 27 from noon-6pm.

Westbound traffic will be busy from December 26 between 9.30am-3pm most days.

• SH1 Waipara

It will be busy southbound from 2pm-5pm between December 23 and January 1.

It is expected to be even busier northbound and heaviest about 10am-1pm most days.

• SH1 Timaru

Northbound traffic on SH1 at Timaru will be busy from December 23-27 between 11.30am-3.30pm. January 2 is expected to be heavier still between 11.30am-3.30pm.

Southbound traffic will be busy between 10am-4pm most days and heaviest on December 24, 26 and 27.

• SH1 Kaikoura

Northbound will be busy from December 27 between 11am-3pm. It is expected to be heaviest on January 2 and 3 between 11am-3pm.

• SH6 Murchison

Southbound traffic will be heaviest on January 3 between noon-2pm.

• SH6 between Nelson and Blenheim

Eastbound will be relatively quiet before Christmas, but busy from Boxing Day.

Westbound traffic is expected to be heaviest between 11am-3pm most days after Christmas.