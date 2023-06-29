Tourist angler numbers beginning to rise

United States angler Claire Kennedy, fishing for brown trout in the Clutha River last summer, was one of more than 2900 non-resident day licence holders in Otago in the 2022-23 season. PHOTO: IAN HADLAND, OTAGO FISH & GAME

Overseas anglers have poured back into Otago waters but still lag behind pre-Covid levels.

Visiting international anglers have the choice of a non-resident whole season fishing licence or a non-resident day licence to fish for trout and salmon in New Zealand.

Otago has seen an eight-fold increase in the year-to-date number of non-resident whole-season freshwater sports fishing licences sold in the 2022-23 fishing season, compared with the previous season.

The number of non-resident day licences sold in Otago has had a 17-fold increase for the same corresponding periods.

"This reflects a huge increase in returning tourist anglers since Covid 19, but lags behind pre-pandemic levels," Otago Fish & Game officer Bruce Quirey said.

"It’s good to see the return of overseas anglers supporting livelihoods in our local economy, including fishing guides and accommodation providers.

"The sale of non-resident fishing licences contributes significantly towards fisheries management by this organisation."

The fishing season runs from October 1 to April 30.

Across the country more than 13,500 international anglers took to the water in pursuit of New Zealand’s renowned wild trout during the recent fishing season, according to data from Fish & Game NZ.

While this is down on pre-Covid-19 levels, Fish & Game chief executive Corina Jordan said it was pleasing to see the numbers start to build again.

"Industry-wide, tourism is sitting at around 50% of where it was before Covid-19 hit," she said.

"This season, our non-resident angling tracked at around 75% of pre-Covid levels."

The numbers

Non-resident fishing licences (to June 23)

2022-23 season:

Whole season 737

Day 2921

2021-22 season:

Whole season 91

Day 164