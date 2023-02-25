Trust hands out $450,000 to 21 groups

Newly elected trustees Jim Boult and Trudi Webb hit the ground running at the first Central Lakes Trust (CLT) board meeting of the calendar year.

The board approved 21 grants totalling more than $450,000, bringing the grants approved for the financial year end to March 31 to $8.40 million.

Grants were wide-ranging, from football equipment for Wanaka Football Club, funds towards Camp Quality’s Summer Camp, an emergency kit for the Lake Wanaka Centre, bowls for the Roxburgh Bowls Club, to building upgrades for Queenstown Preschool and Nursery and a bike park at Hawea Flat School, showing the breadth of applications to the trust.

Ten charitable groups received funding towards operational or programme costs associated with their organisation’s service delivery. Central Lakes Trust is one of the few charitable funders that supports operational costs for groups.

Grants manager Mat Begg said CLT was one of the few funders to provide funding to social services so the groups might operate at the required level to support the community. CLT had a long history of doing so.

A grant was approved for funding towards the restoration of Arrowtown’s Heritage NZ category one property, St Paul’s Church, to assist in preserving what is the oldest church in Arrowtown, built in 1871.

Parish of Wakatipu project co-ordinator, Vivienne Kerr, said the church was extremely grateful to the Central Lakes Trust for the major contribution to the project.

It wanted to restore and preserve the much loved and photographed wooden historic church and adjoining cottage which sits at the entrance to the town precinct.

The Boys Brigade received funding towards a replacement vehicle. The brigade’s workshop programme delivered to six schools in the Dunstan area is also supported by CLT.

The vehicle used to tow the trailer, from which the programme is delivered, is 23 years old and has travelled 280,000km.

"BB has been running an EdgeWorkshop programme with local primary school kids and CLT has helped in a huge way with operational funding to keep us going with day-to-day operation," BB South Island development manager Warwick Tomlinson said.

CLT grants

Project grants

Camp Quality South Summer Camp 2023 $3926, Hawea Flat School Hawea Flat Bike Park $43,652, Camp Quality South $3926, Hawea Flat School bike park $43,652, Michael Hill International violin competition outreach programme $18,000, St Paul’s Church Arrowtown restoration $42,000, Perinatal anxiety and depression, Aotearoa Perinatal Mental Health $4089, Queenstown Preschool sleep rooms upgrade $5615, Roxburgh Bowling Club bowls $2300, Boys Brigade replacement vehicle $7940, Wanaka Community group emergency kit for Lake Wanaka Centre $4991, Wanaka Junior Football Club equipment upgrade $3450, Yami Sounz Summit Tuki Festival NZ Summit $18,137.

Operational/programme grants

Aphasia New Zealand $5000, Cancer Society of NZ, Otago & Southland division $70,000, Central & Southern Kids $25,000, Central Otago Friendship Network $35,000, Head Light Trust programme $70,000, Livingwell disability resource centre $12,354, Road Safety Education Ltd programme $5000, St Andrew’s Anglican Church programme $8100, Brain Injury Association (Otago) Inc $15,330, The Kiwi Kit Community Trust programme $53,792