Virtual graduation for southern apprentices

They may not have been able to celebrate together but eight apprentices from the South have now taken the final step.

A virtual ceremony took place last night for the eight apprentices who have graduated in their trades. The graduation was planned for Christchurch but did not take place because of Covid-19 restrictions. In total, 19 people from the South Island graduated.

The graduates all worked under the umbrella of the Apprenticeship Training Trust. All graduates have finished between two and five years of training on the job, taking night classes and also attending institutes for block courses.

The trust is an independent national charitable trust which helps people into careers.

This year is its 30th anniversary.

The successful trades people were: plumbers: Liam Bright (DBC Building Services, Dunedin), Regan Cairns (Wright Plumbing & Drainage, Dunedin), Meli Kolinisau (Laser Plumbing Oamaru); electrical: Mac Baldey (Laser Electrical Queenstown), Glen Ellis (Laser Electrical Queenstown), Rhys Jones (Laser Electrical Queenstown), Tessa Prestidge (Silver Fern Farms, Balclutha), Josh Welsh-Parrant (Nind Electrical Services, Wanaka).

Mr Jones won an award for excellence in year three, while Mr Cairns won an award in the plumbing category.