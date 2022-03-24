Virus continues spread across South

The number of active Covid cases in Invercargill is almost level with Queenstown, as the virus continues to spread across the South.

The most recent breakdown of active cases released by the Southern District Health Board shows Dunedin (2515) still has the highest number in the SDHB area, while there is little between Queenstown (1650) and Invercargill (1647) in second and third place.

The local figures come on a day when 18,423 new community cases were reported across the country. Eleven more people have died with the disease.

There are 913 people in hospitals throughout New Zealand with Covid today, including 22 in the Southern DHB area. Sixteen of those are in Dunedin and six in Southland. None is in ICU.

The Ministry of Health is reporting there are currently 8448 active cases in the southern area.

The SDHB reiterated its message from yesterday that the Southern district has not reached its Omicron peak yet.

"Modelling predicts that we may still not have reached our peak in the Southern district and there is the potential that our case numbers could continue at around current levels for a short while yet.

"The Southern Health system wants to highlight to the public that now is not the time to get complacent regarding public health measures. It is more important than ever to continue to wear a mask in public, follow good hand hygiene, practice physical distancing and, if feeling sick, get tested and isolate at home until you receive a negative test result.

"If you haven't yet gone to get your booster dose, now is the time to get it. Don't be complacent. Even though restrictions are being loosened, COVID-19 and Omicron are still very real viruses. The best way to protect yourself and your whānau is to get vaccinated and boosted."