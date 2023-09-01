Walkways, facilities, roads receive tourism infrastructure funding

Moeraki is set to receive tourism infrastructure funding along with a host of other Southern attractions. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The final round of funding from the Tourism Infrastructure Fund has been released, with projects in the South getting a boost.

Walking and cycleway trail restoration, improving roads for all-weather access, fit-for-purpose toilet blocks and rebuilding walkways to regain access to beaches were some of the projects funded through the Tourism Infrastructure Fund, Tourism Minister Peeni Henare announced yesterday.

It was the seventh round of funding, with about $14.3million granted in this final round.

The fund provided up to $25million annually to develop tourism-related infrastructure that supported regions facing pressure from tourism growth.

"Supporting projects which provide resilience and aid recovery for regions hit by the extreme weather events earlier this year was a priority for the final round of funding through the Tourism Infrastructure Fund," Mr Henare said.

The fund was intended to protect and enhance New Zealand’s reputation by supporting robust infrastructure which contributed to quality experiences for the visitor and to broader community support for tourism in the area, he said.

A total of 56 projects would receive support from the fund.

"Some communities will start to see the benefits of the fund immediately, with some projects ready to go, joining other projects which will continue to benefit communities over the next few years.

"I am confident the projects being funded today will add to the success of the Tourism Infrastructure Fund, which has supported almost 300 projects to enhance visitor’s experiences and provide quality infrastructure which locals benefit from daily."

The ongoing development of motor home facilities at Tulloch Park in Mataura gets a boost, with $200,000 given to the Gore District Council to help with new toilets and changing block facilities.

The Southland District Council has received $215,000 for a track/walkway from the new wharf to join walkways on Ulva Island.

The island has recently had a mass poisoning operation.

The Oamaru Harbour and improved facilities at Moeraki Boulders will get $435,000 worth of improvements, with the money going to the Waitaki District Council.

The carpark is to be resealed and redesigned.

The Westland District Council received more than $400,000 worth of funds, with $150,000 going to the structural maintenance to the Hokitika Gorge Swing Bridge.

The bridge was closed last month because of safety concerns and the $150,000 is not going to be enough to reopen the bridge.

Funding

GORE: $200,000 — Tulloch Park toilet and change facility, installation of wastewater dump station.

SOUTHLAND: $215,000 — track/walkway on Ulva Island.

WAITAKI: $435,000 — improvements at Harbour carpark and improved facilities at Moeraki Boulder.

WESTLAND: $65,000 towards a beach access ramp at Hokitika Beachfront; $160,000 for a new toilet block at Otira; $150,000 for Hokitika Gorge Swing Bridge, $55,000 for Westland Industrial Heritage Park; $37,250 for more rubbish bins at South Westland, Cass Square and Franz Josef town centre.