Wanaka 'busier than ever' this New Year's Eve

wanaka_frisk.jpg Rhythm and Alps security check passengers about to board buses for tonight's festival in Cardrona. PHOTO: KERRE WATERWORTH

Wanaka is renowned for being the place to be on New Year's Eve - but this year locals are saying it's busier than ever.

Traffic was at a crawl for most of today along Ardmore St from McDougall St to the roundabout at Lakeside Rd.

From early morning and for much of the day there were no free car parks anywhere along the lake-front, some drivers ignored signs not to park on the grass while others double parked.

The forecast rain did not arrive and hundreds escaped the heat by sheltering under the trees and having a dip in the lake.

wanaka_lake.jpg Holidaymakers take a dip in Lake Wanaka to cool off. PHOTO: KERRE WATERWORTH

Families started arriving in the town centre for the start of the New Year entertainment about 7.30pm at the same time as the lines grew longer for the bus out to the Rhythm and Alps music festival in Cardrona.

Queenstown Lakes District Council Deputy Mayor Calum MacLeod said he had spoken to police and the picture being painted "was one of a family-friendly and fairly relaxed holiday period thus far".

He hoped "it continued to be the case".

wanaka_people.jpg People head to the town centre for the night's entertainment. PHOTO: KERRE WATERWORTH

QUEENSTOWN CELEBRATIONS

The showers stayed away and central Queenstown basked in a golden evening as numbers begin building for New Year's Eve celebrations.

There's been live music at Earnslaw Park since 7.30pm, while DJs are set to begin performing on a second stage at the other end of the resort's waterfront from 9pm.

Families with children are mingling with groups of younger people ready for a big night out in downtown bars and clubs.

queenstown_ny.jpg It's a fine day for festivities in Queenstown. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

FIREWORKS TREAT FOR TE ANAU

The crowd is bustling at Te Anau’s Lions Park as New Year's Eve revellers get ready to start the countdown to 2021.

Hundreds of people have congregated in the park to dance to live music at the New Year Party and Fireworks in the Park event in Fiordland.

Fiordland Rotary Club New Years Eve coordinator Shayne Mercer said organisers’ main hope was for attendees to walk away from the evening with “a feel-good feeling’’.

te_anau_0.jpg There were plenty of attractions for Te Anau residents and travellers to enjoy at the New Year Party and Fireworks in the Park event in Lions Park. PHOTO: ABBEY PALMER

Te Anau residents and domestic tourists alike are set to witness one of the greatest displays of fireworks the town has ever seen.

From carnival rides to live music and a giant bonfire, there was no shortage of things to enjoy.

Mr Skinner said due to increased sponsorship and a new supplier, families would be treated to the best fireworks display the event had ever had.

It was also a chance to try and put the stress of Covid-19 behind them after a challenging year for the popular tourist location.

“Last year’s event was the best numbers we had ever seen - but it will be interesting to know how many domestic tourists we had here this year.’’

The turnout had been “fantastic’’ as holiday crowds flooded in to see out 2020 when the clock struck 12am.

o-harbourparty1_1.jpg Circus duo Mullet man and Mim perform at Oamaru's Party at the Harbour. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD

Party at the Harbour was living up to its name in Oamaru this New Year's Eve, as locals and tourists alike get together for a good time.

Although the weather was overcast with a slight wind, the circus busking duo Mullet man and Mim warmed up the crowd.

There were 200 or so people between the party and Scott's Brewery, and if the cloudy weather didn't "scare people off" the crowd was expected to grow, Waitaki District Council event coordinator Hayley Cusiel said.

It's the second year the council has held the event, with plans to make it an annual affair.

- By Kerre Waterworth, Guy Williams, Abbey Palmer and Ruby Heyward