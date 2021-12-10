25-minute detour awaits SH8A drivers

Urgent deck maintenance on the Luggate Red Bridge will mean most motorists approaching Wanaka from Tarras on State Highway8A next week must take a 25-minute detour through Hawea Flat.

The 10-day maintenance period starts on Monday and continues until December 22, NZ Transport Agency senior network manager Robert Choveaux said.

Contractors will be doing essential strengthening and deck repairs on weekdays.

"Work on the SH8A bridge involves replacing running boards, repairing railing and will require abseilers to check and tighten all deck bolts.

"Given the activity will be happening both above and below the single-lane bridge, it will be closed to all traffic from 8.30am-5.30pm, on weekdays ...," Mr Choveaux said.

The detour takes motorists on a 32km loop of Kane Rd, Camphill Rd, and SH6.

The one-lane Camp Hill Rd Bridge on the detour route is not approved for some heavy transport vehicles which would have to travel outside closure times.

The Luggate Red Bridge will be open as usual on the weekends and at nights, between 5.30pm and before 8.30am.

Arrangements have been made to accommodate school buses.