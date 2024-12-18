7 hurt after 'rough landing' in hot air balloon

The balloon ended up in trees in a paddock. PHOTO: RAWAN SAADI

Seven people have been injured after a hot air balloon had a ‘‘rough landing’’ in a paddock near Luggate.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they received reports of the balloon which had ‘‘a bit of a rough landing’’ near Queensberry, south of Luggate, about 8.30am today.

Crews from Wānaka and Luggate were sent to the scene and everyone was out of the balloon once they arrived.

The hot air balloon ‘‘took out a couple of fences".

A Queensberry family who witnessed the crash said the balloon was approaching the paddock to land.

The balloon then misjudged its landing and ended up in a tree. It then toppled over and the basket was still stuck in the tree.

The family declined to give their names.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said seven patients were assessed and treated at the scene - one with moderate injuries and six with minor conditions.

No transport was required, the spokesperson said.

Ambulances and police at the scene declined to comment.

