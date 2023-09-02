Act NZ hoardings vandalised

PHOTO: MARK PRICE

Act New Zealand election hoardings around Wānaka have been attacked by vandals. One at the entrance to Wānaka has been pushed over and the face of party leader David Seymour cut out and removed.

Another in Cardrona Valley Rd near the medical centre has been spray-painted with "tax the rich" and a third near the lake front has been damaged with a knife.

No other party’s hoardings appear to have been damaged.