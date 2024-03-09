Additional police for show visitors

Police are reminding visitors that the Wānaka A&P Show is a family occasion, not a ‘‘booze up’’. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

As the Wānaka A&P Show rolls into town this weekend, so too will additional police units to handle the influx of visitors, Acting Senior Sergeant Darren Cranfield says.

The increased police presence will include road policing around the event, as well as an impairment team to monitor for intoxicated drivers.

At the event itself, Act Snr Sgt Cranfield said police’s "main prevention area" would be alcohol consumption.

"I want to make it clear that it’s a family event, not a booze up.

"So with that there’ll be some pretty strict enforcement. And that’s for vendors and the public."

He said only a few licensed vendors at the event would be selling alcohol, and patrons would need to remain within the vendor tents with any alcoholic beverages.

"You can’t go walking around the A&P show."

Constable Harmanjot Singh said those drinking alcohol should arrange a safe means of getting home in advance, as taxis would be in high demand.

Police often received complaints from the public about inflated fares after large events, and Const Singh said those opting to hail a taxi should negotiate a price for all passengers before the ride.

"Decide on a price before you hop in, and look out for the yellow Wānaka taxis."

Act Snr Sgt Cranfield asked that attendees also show respect for the show’s security team, especially at the end of the day as staff worked to escort everyone from the premises safely.

Although police would not have a recruitment stand at this year’s show, Act Snr Sgt Cranfield encouraged anyone interested in talking with officers to simply approach those at the show.

Following a callout this week, Const Singh said he wanted to remind people that it was an offence to leave anyone under the age of 12 at home without supervision.

"We had an instance where a child under that age was left at home for an extended period of time.’’

Const Singh said the child’s parents had been spoken with, and while he acknowledged there was a shortage of child care services, it was not an excuse to leave a child unaccompanied.

"We understand, but the safety of the child comes paramount."

Police responded to multiple reports of disorderly behaviour in town on Friday and Saturday nights, which Const Singh said mostly involved youths and alcohol.

He said members of the public had been prompt in contacting police, and officers had been able to intervene before anyone was injured.

While all of those involved had been over the age of 18, Const Singh said they were still relatively young and likely needed some support from their friends.

"If you are sober driving or not drinking, look after the others.’’

As chillier temperatures set in across the South Island this week, Const Singh said it was a timely reminder for motorists to drive to the conditions.

He said police had received several complaints of dangerous driving on Cardrona Valley Rd in the past week, and attended a crash at the Crown Range on Tuesday.

The incident involved a car rolling between bridges 5 and 6. The vehicle’s single occupant received no injuries.

Elsewhere on the roads, police pulled up two people for driving under the influence, and continued to issue licence suspensions for those racking up too many demerit points.

Const Singh said that in light of this week’s news that seat belt fines could be increasing, he wanted to remind motorists that, in his experience, it remained one of the most common infringement notices issued in Wānaka.

Act Snr Sgt Cranfield confirmed the station had also secured a replacement for former Senior Sergeant Chris Brooks, who departed the Wānaka station last month.

Based in Wānaka, Senior Sergeant Fiona Roberts has a background in the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), and has held roles as an inspector for professional standards and a commander in the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS).

Snr Sgt Roberts was expected to start next month.

regan.harris@alliedpress.co.nz