Albert Town man denies breaching Covid restrictions

An Albert Town man has denied breaching Covid restrictions, by flying from Auckland, last month.

Laurie Jeffery Midwood (41), denied the breach, dated September 28 at Pukekawa, when he appeared before Judge Catriona Doyle in the Queenstown District Court by audio-visual link this morning.

Midwood also faces two charges of stealing registrations, both valued at $50, one from Tokoroa and one from Paekakariki, both on October 18, and a charge of driving while forbidden at Wanaka on October 10.

Through his lawyer, Tanya Surrey, Midwood denied all charges, and has been remanded to reappear in court in January.

While he is still in custody, Ms Surrey expected a bail application to be made in the next week or so.