All-female freeski, snowboard series on

The Ladylike Movement founder Laura Wotton wants to create the kind of spaces she lacked when she first began freeskiing. PHOTO: SUPPLIED / THE LADYLIKE MOVEMENT

A World Cup freeski athlete is set to challenge societal norms and stereotypes of women with a series of nationwide events.

Winter Games NZ has collaborated with World Cup freeski athlete and The Ladylike Movement founder Laura Wotton to host an all-female park day for freeskiers and snowboarders.

Wotton said she had always wanted to create the kind of spaces she lacked when she first began freeskiing.

"My overall dream is to see an increase in female participation in both recreational and competitive freeskiing and snowboarding."

The events will be coached by former and current Kiwi competitive freeskiers and snowboarders, including Beijing 2022 Winter Olympian Margaux Hackett.

"The reason it’s important for me to include former and current competitive snowsports athletes as our coaches is so I can give these women the opportunity to be and lead the change we want to see in our own industry," Wotton said.

Winter Games NZ chief executive Marty Toomey said it was an easy decision to collaborate with The Ladylike Movement.

"Programmes that inspire young women towards a career in competitive snowsports is a programme worth supporting in my mind. We look forward to following the progress of the attendees as they take steps along that journey."

The first ‘‘Girl, Get After It — Te Ika-a-Maui’’ event will be held at Turoa skifield on August 20.

