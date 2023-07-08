Amended request submitted

A rendering of the proposed dry-slope training facility in the Cardrona Valley. The resource consent request is under review. Photo: QLDC

Snow Sports New Zealand (SSNZ) hopes concerns around a proposed year-round dry-slope training facility in the Cardrona Valley will melt away with the submission of a revised resource consent request to the Queenstown Lakes District Council last week.

The move came after a council hearings panel in Wānaka on June 27, where independent hearing commissioner Jan Caunter tasked SSNZ with reviewing its existing request to address issues raised by council representatives.

Amendments to the request focused on minimising the visibility of the dry slope, after council representatives recommended resource consent be refused because the facility would not maintain the open character of the landscape.

The amendments included confirmation that the artificial ski slope would be dark green, an increase in the number and diversity of plants on the landscape plan, and a colour alteration on the sides of the facility’s landing bags from red to black.

While council representatives had also been concerned about the white colouring on the top of the landing bags, Winter Olympian Nico Porteous explained in a submission at the hearing that the colour was necessary for athletes’ safety when performing tricks.

The group also agreed to install signage warning of turning vehicles, and to create "no stopping" zones on the Cardrona Alpine Resort access road in an attempt to curb members of the public pausing to watch athletes train.

The amendments join a list of measures the group has taken to reduce the impact of the dry slope on the valley, which includes no installed lighting, colouring all buildings and structures "a range of muted browns, greys or green", and limiting capacity to 20 people on site at a time.

The revised request is with the council for comment, while a decision from the commissioner is expected before August 1.

