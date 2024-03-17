A&P show visitors largely well-behaved

Wanaka A&P Show. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Last weekend’s Wānaka A&P Show certainly brought the crowds, but Wānaka police say they are overall happy with how people behaved at the event.

Constable Kiriana Flannery said police briefly attended one incident at the show itself, as well as "a few minor disorderly behaviour incidents" in town on Friday and Saturday.

"The evenings brought some obviously poor decisions due to intoxicated people that carried on to town and tried to get into some bars."

Const Flannery said on Friday afternoon, a person attending the show had "caused grief for their corporate tent" after they had been removed from a bar due their level of intoxication, and promptly commandeered an idling security ATV for a joyride.

"When (security) haven’t been looking they’ve got in the thing and driven it a few hundred metres."

While no arrest was made, Const Flannery said the individual's actions had resulted in their corporate tent having its licence revoked.

"It was a silly decision and I think the person knew," she said.

In an unrelated callout, police had also attended an out-of-control 18th birthday party that had spilled out on to the street from a private residence.

Const Flannery said the event had been supervised by adults, but it was unlikely they had expected the numbers that had turned up.

"Over 150-ish young people were present and we did have to separate a fight that broke out there."

Police are investigating reports of a vehicle that was intentionally damaged in the New World Three Parks carpark.

Const Flannery said the "totally unprovoked" incident involved an individual hitting the side of a stranger’s vehicle with an object, causing damage to the vehicle’s exterior.

The vehicle’s occupant was present at the time and police were working to determine the reason for the incident.

"That’s being investigated through CCTV at the moment."

A road impairment team operated alcohol checkpoints on both evenings of the Wanaka A&P Show, testing more than 600 vehicles on Friday night alone.

Const Flannery said one driver was issued a ticket for driving above the legal limit.

Police also attended a crash between a motorbike and a car on State Highway 6 near Wānaka Airport.

The motorcyclist was flown to Dunedin Hospital in a stable condition.

Wānaka Search and Rescue were kept busy in the past week, with one callout involving a helicopter rescue at Brewster Hut after a person became stuck in a high risk area.

Const Flannery said the individual was rescued without any injuries, though very cold and wet.

Wānaka SAR also responded to reports of a missing tramper on the Gillespie Pass Circuit, which resulted in an "extensive" ground search.

"They were actually found travelling back in their vehicle so it was a good result there."

