Argentina fans turn Wanaka into slice of Buenos Aires

Songs and cheers echoed around Roys Bay this morning as Wanaka’s 40-strong Argentinian community danced for joy following their football team’s stunning win on penalties over France in the World Cup final.

Hospitality worker Nahuel Moran apologised for screaming from excitement and nerves after Argentina won 4-2 in the shootout after a dramatic 3-3 draw after extra time.

"It was such a long game . . . We were awake the whole day yesterday," he said as his friends chanted "Viva Argentina" and waved their national flag.

Argentinian hospitality worker Nahuel Moran of Wanaka screams with joy after his country's win in the football World Cup final. Photo: Marjorie Cook

"We work in hospitality, some people work as labourers, or picking.

"We are mostly here because Argentina is so difficult for us to grow and keep going," he said.

Mr Moran said after losing to Saudia Arabia, the Argentinian team won the next six games, bringing "happiness and light" to the people in Wanaka.

"I am so happy. Thank you so much Wanaka and thank you so much New Zealand," he said.

Traffic tooted and waved as the Spanish-speaking crowd danced on the Ardmore St lakefront reserve and jumped in the lake.