Bill to make snow of national importance

Lake snow clogging a water filter from Alan Baxter's boat in 2016.PHOTO: ALAN BAXTER

More than 16 years after "lake snow" was first noticed in Lake Wanaka, Otago Regional Council staff are recommending research on the algae be regarded "as being of national importance".

And council director engineering, hazards and science Dr Gavin Palmer said this week, staff were considering the use of a parasite to control the Lindavia intermedia diatom responsible for lake snow.

"A literature review funded by [the council] identified the possibility of a biological control using an introduced parasite to reduce the presence of Lindavia diatom cells," Dr Palmer said in a report to Wednesday's meeting of the council's technical committee.

That would require "significant further investigation", he said.

The idea came from a recent workshop at which council scientists presented evidence the Lindavia diatom, "is almost certainly invasive, with no evidence that it was in New Zealand before 2001".

The retired fishing guide who recognised the problem at that time, Alan Baxter, now of Alexandra, told the Otago Daily Times yesterday the council had "always been behind the eight ball.

"It's a bit of a joke the speed they do things."

Mr Baxter said lake snow, which clogged fishing lines and filters, was initially obvious only in Stevensons Arm but was now right through the lake all year.

Alan Baxter

In Stevensons Arm, he said, "the rocks are all slimy, there are hardly any [cockabullies]; the food's not there.

"And that's got to have something to do with lake snow."

Mr Baxter said it was "all very well" making research into lake snow of national importance, "but what are they actually doing about it?"

Council environmental resource scientist Rachel Ozanne said in a press release this week that "lake snow" had been "deliberated at various council meetings over the last two years and is the subject of research being funded by [the council].

"We are undertaking a co-ordinated approach to research and this matter is being discussed with [the Ministry for Primary Industries] and the regional council."

Dr Palmer said lake snow had been found in more than a dozen lakes or lake outlets.

Those in the South included Wanaka, Wakatipu, Hayes, Gunn, Moke, South Mavora, Hawea and Johnson, and the earliest samples of algae came from Lakes Hayes, Waitaki, Aviemore and Benmore, in 2002-03.

Council communications staff could not provide an explanation yesterday of the significance of research into lake snow being regarded as "of national importance".