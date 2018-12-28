Boaties - look out for hessian

Lake Wanaka. Photo: ODT files

Boaties using Lake Wanaka are being asked to be careful with their engines this summer to avoid tearing hessian matting being used to tackle the spread of the lake weed lagarosiphon.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) has been leading the charge to tackle the weed in Lake Wanaka, which is just one of three lakes in New Zealand to have the matting.

"The matting has proved to be a really effective tool for killing off the invasive plants and preventing them from spreading across Lake Wanaka. Matting can be found in parts of Paddock, Parkins, Glendhu and Roys Bay, as well as at Stevensons Island," Boffa Miskell biosecurity project manager Marcus Girvan said.

"The use of biodegradable hessian has been a game-changer at Lake Wanaka," he said.

The relatively flat lakebed means divers can easily lay the matting, smothering the lake weed and allowing native plants to grow through the weave.

LINZ biosecurity director Dave Mole said inspections by the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) had shown the positive impact the matting was having on the lake's ecosystem, since first being trialled over two years ago.

"But because it's biodegradable it does mean it can easily tear and get caught in boat props, which is why we're putting up signs around the lake asking people to take care over the busy summer period."