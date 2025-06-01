Book collaboration reaps grand prize

The front cover of Look Out, the award-winning book by Euan Macleod and Craig Potton. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

Painter Euan Macleod and photographer Craig Potton have won a $2000 grand prize at the New Zealand Mountain Book Festival set to take place in Wānaka and Queenstown next month.

The pair won the Nankervis/Bamford NZ Mountain Book of the Year award for their book Look Out.

The prize is awarded for a book that brings the mountain experience into the hearts and minds of the reader and leaves people with plenty of knowledge and respect for the mountains’ role in the human and physical worlds.

Look Out is an artistic collaboration that celebrates the sublime nature of the Southern Alps, created by two New Zealand artists.

Mr Macleod and Mr Potton were both drawn to the high mountains around Aoraki/Mt Cook in the centre of the Southern Alps.

"We have both gotten more than we will ever know from the Southern Alps and even at our advanced ages we find ourselves at Aoraki," Mr Potton said, describing the mountains as the throne room of the gods.

Photographer Craig Potton (left) and painter Euan Macleod.

Mr Potton explained that the award had a special meaning for him.

"It was our hope that our art might convey something of that connection to the mountain wilderness and your nod to our book has vindicated that hope," he said.

"Here is a mountain art book that is not over-endowed with words though there is a long introductory essay to set the scene," explains judge Marjorie Cook.

"...One moment the mountains and the mountain men look murderously scary, deathly and cold.

"Next, they appear soft, warm and comfortable."

The NZ Mountain Film & Book Festival will run in Wānaka from June 20-24 and in Queenstown June 26-27.

The films will be online in NZ and Australia throughout July.

The festival’s literary events include guest speakers, author readings, signings and book launches.

The full festival programme and tickets are available on the festival’s website.

— APL