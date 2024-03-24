Buzzing with success

Beekeeper Jessica Curtis, of Cardrona business Branch Creek Honey, which has won three gold awards at the Outstanding Food Producers Awards in Auckland this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/JODIE JAMES

Cardrona business Branch Creek Honey earned sweet, golden success at the Outstanding Food Producers Awards in Auckland this month.

Branch Creek Honey owner-operator Jessica Curtis said entering the awards was "always a little nerve-racking".

All three of her entries won gold medals on their first time entered.

"We have won, not for just one of our products, but for all our products entered. It’s suggested that gold medals are reserved for products that have actually reached perfection, so to say we are over the moon would be an understatement," Ms Curtis said.

Judges’ feedback about Branch Creek Honey’s creamed clover blend honey focused on its "fabulous aroma", flavour and taste.

They described the raw clover blend honey as smooth and shiny, "gorgeous" and "excellent". Branch Creek’s comb honey had "excellent aroma" and was "super sweet honey with a mild flavour".

The competition drew 355 entries from 122 food and drink producers. Judges awarded 137 gold medals, 76 silver and 48 bronze medals.

Awards head judge Lauraine Jacobs led the panel of 23 judges.

"Medals are a morale boost for producers affirming their hard work, while they give consumers a guide to locally made products that they can purchase with confidence,” Ms Jacobs said