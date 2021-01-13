Catchment group gains $1.9m from Govt

Randall Aspinall. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The Wanaka Catchment Group has been given nearly $2million by the Government to improve the quality of water flowing through high country stations and farms.

The Department of the Environment $1.9million grant is to fund a three-year project aimed at fencing over 40km of waterways and planting tens of thousands of native riparian plants at priority sites throughout the catchment.

Mount Aspiring Station owner Randall Aspinall said it was an exciting moment for the group.

The funding would also be used to support an environmental education project, he said.

The Wanaka Catchment Group was established in 2017 by farmers; 15 out of the 17 large farm properties (greater than 50ha) and a vineyard in the catchment have signed up.