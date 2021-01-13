Catchment group gains $1.9m from Govt

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Department of the Environment $1.9million grant is to fund a three-year project aimed at fencing over 40km of waterways and planting tens of thousands of native riparian plants at priority sites throughout the catchment.
Mount Aspiring Station owner Randall Aspinall said it was an exciting moment for the group.
The funding would also be used to support an environmental education project, he said.
The Wanaka Catchment Group was established in 2017 by farmers; 15 out of the 17 large farm properties (greater than 50ha) and a vineyard in the catchment have signed up.