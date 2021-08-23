Monday, 23 August 2021

Charges laid against Covid-breaching jet-boaters

    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    Charges have been filed against seven men, from six separate bubbles, who were found jetboating on the Makarora River, north of Lake Wānaka, on Friday.

    The men, aged 22 to 30, are all due to appear in the Queenstown District Court on September 13 facing one charge each of failing to comply with a Covid-19 order.

    "As the matter is now before the court we are unable to comment further," a police spokesperson said.

    Police Commissioner Andrew Coster earlier said enforcement action would be taken against the men.

    "Police has a low tolerance for deliberate breaches of the rules and will act quickly to enforcement if required."

    RNZ reported police said one of the men had travelled from Dunedin - a four-hour drive.

    As of 5pm on Saturday, 23 people had been charged with a total of 27 offences nationwide since level 4 came into place at midnight Tuesday.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter