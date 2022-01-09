Choppers helping battle large scrub fire near Wanaka

Four helicopters are responding to a large scrub fire near Wanaka this afternoon.

People are being urged to stay away from the area, between Glendhu Bay and the access road to Treble Cone, as firefighters battle the blaze in windy conditions.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said at 2pm, the fire was estimated to be 1km long and 100m wide.

It had jumped the road, and due to the nature of the landscape it was moving quickly, she said.

Crews from Wanaka, Arrowtown, Luggate and Dunstan were responding.

People were asked to avoid the area, and not to fly drones in the area due to the presence of helicopters.