Community festival to celebrate the beautiful game

Some of Wānaka’s Argentinian football fans celebrating their country’s win in the Fifa World Cup final in December. PHOTO: MARJORIE COOK

December's World Cup football rivalry is not a distant memory in Wānaka, which is hosting the Queenstown Lakes district’s first Summerdaze Multicultural Football Festival today.

Football fans are being encouraged to grab their favourite flags and team jerseys and reprise the joy of the beautiful game from 11am — one hour before the noon kick-off.

The event will be held at the Wānaka Recreation Centre on Sir Tim Wallis Dr and has been organised by the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s welcoming communities programme, Central Otago Football League (COFL), and football fan and broadcaster Shane Norton, who will MC the event.

Welcoming communities co-ordinator Silvia Dancose is thrilled to be part of bringing the festival to life.

"This sporting festival is a fantastic way to celebrate the diversity of our district through the ‘beautiful game’ and a great opportunity to bring people from many backgrounds together," she said.

Mr Norton leads and manages the COFL and owns Radio Central, a key festival supporter.

"When Silvia approached me with the idea, I thought what a great opportunity to get all our local teams together pre-season for a real festival atmosphere," he said.

Mr Norton has had the task of organising participating teams and pulling together the draw.

"We’ll have as many of the 14 teams that make up the COFL playing on Saturday as we can. Each will play a 60-minute game. To encourage the development of the women’s game locally there’ll be the opportunity to play in seven-a-side games for fun — women and girls can just turn up on the day and have a go," he said.

Ms Dancose said sport was a recognised way of helping create new friendships and networks for newcomers.

‘‘I’m really excited about all the possibilities a day like this will kickstart.

‘‘This is the first time we have hosted this type of event but it has potential to grow into an annual festival and football tournament with cultural performances, food stalls and information sharing."

"Football is the reason to bring players and the wider community together as the season begins and the festive atmosphere will make it even more memorable," she said.

The match draw will be posted on an information hub.

Council staff will help with queries and provide fun for the children with inflatables, hunger ball and a trailer full of games.

The NZ Red Cross is providing the first aid station.

Communities from Argentina and Brazil would offer traditional food to sample and there would also be ice creams and hot dogs, Ms Dancose said.