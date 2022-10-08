Community services feeding the vulnerable

Standing in her kitchen, Wanaka resident Dell Taylor — a former lawyer, accountant and restaurateur — will be sharing practical tips about how the elderly can make money go further at the supermarket, in an Age Concern workshop on October 17. PHOTO: ASPEN BRUCE

Community services are stepping in to support the vulnerable across Upper Clutha as cost of living increases hit the community.

Last week Food for Love made around 160 meals on a budget of $200 and community food donations.

Food for Love founder Bex Sarginson said they were doing the best they could, but the need was getting bigger.

"We don’t know how much longer we can keep doing what we do."

Food for Love volunteers had already made 1000 more meals this year than last year.

The organisation provides a home-cooked meal to a family or individual that needs help.

It operates on a confidential nomination system, where locals nominate people who would benefit from food support that week.

Ms Sarginson said people from every walk of life were being nominated.

"It could be someone living in the area with no family support ... for financial reasons, and unable to feed their family."

One contributing factor — despite wages increasing over the past year — was annual consumer price inflation increasing from 3.3% in June last year, to 7.3% this year.

The median salary income across the Upper Clutha area was $48,724 ($937 per week) in the 2018 census.

In June this year, a Stats NZ report showed the national income had increased to $52,884 ($1,017 per week).

MoneyHub founder Christopher Walsh said different economic groups would be impacted by increasing inflation.

"It is really, really difficult for low wage earners because so many of their essentials — which I would say is the cost of living — have been going up, and that’s where their money’s going to.

"There’s very little left afterwards," he said.

For middle income earners, the impact was higher mortgage rates.

"Inflation is leading to higher interest rates which is leading to mortgage pain."

Mr Walsh was unsure of the impact of inflation on top wage earners.

"Things have gone up in price, but they [top wage earners] are not cutting back so much generally."

The Official Cash Rate changes increased the price of borrowing, while property prices decreased.

The decreasing price of property in many parts of New Zealand had been something unfamiliar to some of those top wage earners, he said.

The QV House Price Index revealed the average New Zealand home had decreased in value by 5.5% in August.

But the value of Queenstown Lakes District homes increased by 1.5%.

Average house prices across the district presently sit at $1,691,291, an 18.6% increase over the past 12 months.

Tenancy Services reported the weekly median market rent was $650 in central Wanaka, $573 in Albert Town, $588 in Luggate and $550 in Lake Hawea in July.

Age Concern Otago had acknowledged the need to "stretch the dollar" for elderly in the community, and has organised a practical workshop focused on how to shop smarter.

The speaker will be former lawyer, accountant and restaurateur Dell Taylor.

Since moving to Wanaka nine years ago, she has worked at St John Ambulance.

Learning the psychological tricks used by supermarkets had made her "very conscious of food costs", she said.

"They want to tip you upside down and shake all your money out of your pockets."

Examples included selling smaller purchase items at the till and "the good stuff" being at the bottom of shelves.

"For bread and milk, you have to go right past everything else, because it is right at the back."

They have thousands of tricks and it is about teaching people how to counteract that, she said.

The workshop will be held from 10-11.30am on October 17 at the Community Hub.

HAVE YOUR SAY

Currently the Queenstown District Lakes Council is seeking responses from locals for the fifth annual Quality of Life survey.

The survey gathers information, allowing council and public service providers to better understand the issues and challenges within the community.

By: Aspen Bruce