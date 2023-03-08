Complaints lead to restrictions on in-season ski passes

Complaints of long waits for ski lifts, food service and car parking have led to changes to the sale of lift passes at one skifield this year.

However, the company is warning implementing a new system for the first time in New Zealand would potentially take time to fine-tune.

Cardrona and Treble Cone experiences general manager Laura Hedley said this season they were using data analysis of visitors to help manage daily capacities after complaints from skiers last season.

The goal this season was to reduce the number of skiers and snowboarders on the mountain by about 1000 on the busiest days compared with last season, although they could not guarantee exact numbers.

While the same number of season passes and early-bird multi-day passes would be sold as in previous seasons, single and multi-day in-season passes would be limited. The number available would be based on how many other pass types were expected on the day.

Once capacity was reached there would be no more day passes available, Ms Hedley said.

"There will still be busy days on the mountains — if it’s a bluebird powder day and we have more season pass and early-bird multi-day pass holders than average we may have more people than what we are aiming for."

Season passes bought early would be the most flexible with no restrictions on what day or which mountain they could be used.

Those buying single and multi-day passes during the season would have to choose which days and mountain they would visit.

Prices would also rise as the season drew closer.

It was a first for New Zealand but dynamic pricing was widely used overseas. The company was hoping for feedback, patience and support of the new system.

"As with any big change we’re expecting a few teething issues." Ms Hedley said.

