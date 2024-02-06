Crash driver 'lucky' not seriously hurt

The crash happened in Domain Rd about 9am. PHOTO: REGAN HARRIS

The driver of a car that rolled on a gravel road in Lake Hāwea is "very lucky" to have walked away with only minor injuries, a firefighter says.

The single-vehicle crash happened in Domain Rd, just south of Lake Hāwea, about 9am today.

At least two police cars, a fire appliance and fire van were at the scene at 9.30am, and the vehicle had been draped in police tape.

Police were speaking with the vehicle's sole occupant to determine the cause of the crash, but said the woman was unlikely to require medical attention.

Domain Rd, a mostly gravel road that runs between Hāwea Control Structure Rd and Gladstone Rd, was relatively quiet on Tuesday morning, with fewer than a dozen vehicles and cyclists passing by the scene over 30 minutes.

- By Regan Harris