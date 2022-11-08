Cycling to raise funds for cancer

Standing in downtown Wanaka, testicular cancer survivor Dylan Forde takes a brief pitstop on his cycle trip covering the length of the country in eight days to raise awareness and funds for testicular and breast cancer. PHOTO: ASPEN BRUCE

Cycling the length of the country in just over a week is a great feat in its own right, but doing so on a fixed gear bike is something else — yet that is exactly what Christchurch resident Dylan Forde has done.

The feat came about as a way to raise awareness about testicular and breast cancer, something Mr Forde knows a lot about.

"It is two years since I completed my treatment and I want to celebrate my recovery by doing something positive for the community, and as a shout-out to all the wonderful medics and staff who took care of me here," he said.

Cycling long distances is not new to Mr Forde (28).

He has been a passionate cyclist for years.

He worked in Switzerland as a cycle courier, riding long stretches around the country.

Mr Forde entered his first ultra-distance bike ride in Europe in 2020, riding 464km in less than 25 hours.

After mentioning the idea of cycling from Cape Reinga to Bluff to friends and work colleagues, he decided to commit to it.

Strapping in on October 31 at Cape Reinga, he cycled to Maungatunoto, sleeping next to the sports centre.

On day two he had lunch with family in Auckland before spending the night in Huntly.

Some delays due to equipment issues set him back a few hours, but he made it to National Park by the end of day three.

The fourth day he reached Upper Hutt, before crossing Cook Strait and spun the wheels towards St Arnaud to finish off day five.

He made his way to the West Coast, stopping in Ross for day six and Haast on day seven.

Yesterday Mr Forde reached Wanaka at 3pm and took a rest at Big Fig, before heading over the Crown Range.

By yesterday, Mr Forde had raised more than $10,000 in his fundraiser Bustingmyball.

He planned to stop in Frankton to get final supplies, before cycling the final stretch of road to Bluff last night.

