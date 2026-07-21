Diaspora gather in love of World Cup

Spanish fans celebrate victory over Argentina in the Fifa World Cup final in Wanaka’s Lake Bar yesterday morning. PHOTOS: RUAIRI O’SHEA

In football’s heartlands, the Fifa World Cup is a uniquely unifying experience, bringing together friends, family and strangers like no other event on earth.

Watching the event from New Zealand can be an alienating experience.

Everyone back home is celebrating victory on the streets of major cities, or commiserating in defeat in pubs and living rooms.

While it’s no match for being in London, Spain, Paris or Buenos Aires, as the World Cup reached its crescendo, Wānaka’s diasporic communities offered a home away from home.

In the first of last week’s semifinals the tournament’s two favourites — France and Spain — played in Dallas for a place in the final at 7am on Wednesday.

The assembled crowd in Wānaka’s Lake Bar were unanimous in support of the French team.

Spain’s style of play suffocated France and sucked the air out of the French crowd gathered in Wānaka.

With 10 minutes remaining, Miriam Delgado, an aerospace engineer from Cadiz entered the premises, resplendent in the red jersey of Spain.

‘‘I went for a run this morning and then I came back, and I followed the match from home,’’ Ms Delgado said.

‘‘I avoided some suffering, and now here I am.’’

On Thursday, England and Argentina duked it out.

In what has become a tradition, Argentina’s fans gathered in the Wānaka District Club on Plantation Rd.

For the event’s organiser, Lucas Castillo, bringing people together for the game was a way of replicating the party atmosphere of Argentina.

England’s fans gathered in Wānaka’s lakefront bars and while there was a buzz in both venues, the atmosphere was no match for home, Tom Polledri said.

‘‘In England you wouldn’t be able to move ... It would be like shoulder to shoulder and if England score, you’d be drenched in beer.

‘‘There’s quite a lot of English people in Wānaka, so it’s a little bit like home, but in England when the World Cup is on, the whole country shuts down,’’ Mr Polledri said.

Argentina's fans gathered in Wānaka’s District Club for the final against Spain.

Spain, France and Argentina have each experienced significant international success in the last decade, but England’s men’s team have not won an international tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

This might explain the sense of fear of missing out on the party back home held by Mr Polledri.

He need not have worried, with the match ending in a 2-1 victory to Argentina.

The finalists set, arrangements were quickly made by the remaining sets of supporters in Wānaka; Argentina’s fans would be back in their traditional home of the District Club, with Spain’s fans gathering in Lake Bar.

At 7am yesterday over 100 Argentinian fans packed into the District Club, launching into a thundering rendition of the national anthem before the game started.

After 90 minutes of deadlock and a surreal halftime show, an extra-time goal by Spanish forward Ferran Torres was enough to end the deadlock.

As the final whistle blew, and the World Cup ended, the Spanish fans at Lake Bar erupted into song.

ruairi.oshea@odt.co.nz