Directly defiant performance calls out racism

The Savage Coloniser Show

Lake Wanaka Centre

Tuesday, March 28

New Zealand-born poet Tusiata Avia has a polarising effect.

Her ground-breaking career has included winning critical acclaim, awards and residencies and being appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her work in poetry and the arts.

It has also raised the hackles of right-wing factions accusing her of reverse racism, particularly for The Savage Coloniser Show, which stems from poetry that led to her becoming the first Pasifika woman to win the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards.

She has form already, making waves with Wild Dogs Under My Skirt, her previous show inspired by an earlier book of poetry. So how does Coloniser stack up?

In a word, brilliantly.

Never mind which political posturing you prefer, Coloniser has things to say that need to be aired and shared, both in New Zealand and internationally. Racism is a worldwide phenomenon.

This show is performance poetry on steroids, cleverly brought to vibrant life by director Anapela Polata’ivao and a superb cast.

The collaboration is a deeply moving examination of life as a non-white person, starting with early historical culture clashes in the Pacific and ending with current events.

Powerful words presented with passion and panache deliver defiance directly rather than delicately, calling out centuries of racism and colonialism with an unapologetic, furious anger — but also a wonderful sense of humour.

Does it all work? Almost. And when it occasionally lost me during the Festival of Colour last night, I accept it was usually my ignorance at fault.

This kind of confrontational material holds a mirror to society, giving audiences a chance to consider where they stand. It’s designed to provoke and get people talking, which has to be a good thing.

Many New Zealanders may not be ready for this kind of conversation, but it is long overdue.

Review by Nigel Zega