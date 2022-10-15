Discontent over migrant wage rise

Bill Kaye-Blake

Changes to the median migrant wage announced by the Government earlier this week have left some New Zealand workers feeling like they are being "screwed" by employers, and some migrant workers feeling confused.

The median wage, $27.76 an hour, will increase to $29.66 on February 27 next year.

This affects the pay requirements for an Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) and other visas.

A migrant worker based in Wanaka, who wanted to remain anonymous, said there was a great deal of confusion as to what business obligations were regarding migrant visas.

"It was disheartening to be treated the way I was under the visa, and the division it created between those who had the visa, and those who didn’t.

"There was controversy regarding pay scales between those being paid more than they would have on another visa, as well as being paid more than New Zealanders," the migrant worker said.

The visa would require businesses to provide 30 hours of work per week, and pay for those hours even if that workload could not be met.

An Upper Clutha New Zealand worker who wanted to remain anonymous, said there were essentially two different pay matrixes and they were creating a huge disparity.

The ones that really got screwed are the New Zealanders, the worker said.

"Kiwis were getting paid around $24 an hour, and they [migrant workers] were sitting on $27. It’s a big difference."

MBIE immigration policy manager Andrew Craig said employers should not be paying migrants more, or less, than similarly skilled New Zealanders for the same role.

"The Government’s immigration rebalance is focused on moving New Zealand to a higher wage economy, increasing the skill level of migrant workers, and encouraging employers to offer competitive wages and improve career pathways," he said.

Immigration New Zealand stated many tourism and hospitality roles had been provided with an exemption, and would have a lower wage threshold of $25 an hour until April 2023, where it would increase to $28.18 across some roles within those sectors.

The median wage had been determined by Stats NZ and was based on income collected from the Household Labour Force Survey.

Since being introduced in July, Immigration New Zealand has received more than 13,500 AEWV work visa applications .

The AEWV replaced five former work visas - Essentials Skills Work Visa, Talent (Accredited Employer) Work Visa, Long Term Skills Shortage List Work Visa, Silver Fern Job Search Visa and Silver Fern Practical Experience Visa - and required employers to become accredited.

There are two accreditation levels — standard (employers wanting up to five migrants on AEWV at one time) and high-volume (employers wanting to have six or more migrants on AEWV at one time).

Federated Farmers immigration spokesman Richard McIntyre said the majority of new migrant farm staff were being employed on the AEWV.

"All industries are struggling to find New Zealanders who are willing and able to do the job, but for farm employers in remote rural areas the challenge is even greater.

"Farmers need people in gumboots on the ground to put cups on cows and drive tractors so [the farmers] are able to focus on the more technical and management roles on farms," he said.

The concern was the wage increases would add additional costs not just to farm employers, but also to the downstream and upstream industries that service agriculture and business in the economy, he said.

"Ultimately, it will be the New Zealand public who pays the price on the supermarket shelf."

New Zealand Institute of Economic Research principal economist Bill Kaye-Blake said the wage increase would take away profit from businesses, putting a strain on them.

"What you’re doing is increasing the price of labour for people who depend on those workers.

"You’re making it more likely that they will hire local people and less likely they will hire overseas workers."

