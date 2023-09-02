Dogs to have their day at sledding event

Mushers and their best friends from around the country will be heading for the Snow Farm in the Cardrona Valley next weekend.

The reason is the annual Wanaka Sled Dog Festival from Wednesday to Friday — the only sled dog race on snow in New Zealand.

The event is hosted by the South Island Siberian Husky Club.

Spokeswoman Sarah Campbell said late last month the 35 entrants were a mixture of novice and experienced mushers, including some from Australia.

Race classes range from eight-dog teams down to single-dog teams.

"In total over 60 people are involved in this race — 35 entrants, plus support crew and officials — and about 100 dogs."