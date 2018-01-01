Drinking Wanaka teens made to write essays

A group of underage Wanaka teenagers spent part of New Year's Day writing essays about the impact of binge drinking for police in order to avoid $250 fines.

Fairfax reported that the teenagers, all aged between 14 and 17, were brought in for breaching Wanaka's public liquor ban during the town's annual street party.

The unusual step was taken in response to a difficult New Years period last year in the town when several hundred drunken teenagers descended on the town.

Police believe many of the teenagers were supplied the alcohol by their parents.

Wanaka's police youth aid officer, Senior Constable Phil Vink, told Fairfax all but one of the youths were not from Wanaka.

"I have just spoken to a 16-year-old who said his mum gave it to him . . . They are just sending them off into the abyss of life," he said.

To avoid having to pay fines, the teens were told to come to the police station for an interview this morning and were provided with material to help them complete their handwritten essay, which some completed at the station.