A water leak near Anderson Rd and State Highway 84 roundabout is becoming a driving hazard with ongoing sub-zero temperatures expected in the coming days.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has been investigating the source of the leak since first identified during the weekend, but the specific location still unknown.

Traffic diversions will be required for further investigation and QLDC is working with Waka Kotahi-NZ Transport Agency on a traffic management plan and contractors will continue to grit the affected areas of the road.