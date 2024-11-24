Eager volunteers clear beach rubbish

Volunteers of all demographics rolled up to Scotts Beach in Hawea on Sunday to give it a clean up. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The desire to look after local waterways brought 35 wholesome people to Hāwea’s Scotts Beach last Sunday.

And together, they cleared 270 pieces of rubbish from the lakeshore.

The event, a beach clean-up organised by WAI Wanaka, is part of a monthly initiative by the environmental protection group.

Every four weeks, WAI Wanaka will pick a different water-adjacent location in Upper Clutha to tidy up human rubbish, and eager volunteers will follow.

Wai Wanaka educator Jaylene Harper said the Scotts Beach rubbish was different to what they had seen in other spots around Upper Clutha.

"Instead of big items like abandoned washing machines or tyres, we found smaller bits of rubbish – plastic fragments, metal bottle caps, cigarette butts."

At a spot by the Cardrona River, they cleared over 1000 kilograms of rubbish, and lots of dumped items.

In comparison, this one was smaller bits of rubbish, and a lot less.

Ms Harper said everything that was collected was sorted and recorded into the Sustainable Coastlines national Litter Intelligence database.

She said it was a great way for the community to understand the man-made stressors on waterways.

"We were very grateful for the turnout and enthusiasm at the event, with many volunteers eager and engaged in conversations about the health of local waterways and different ways to get involved.

"Our beach clean-ups are just one of many ways we engage with the community.

"They are a great foot in the door when it comes to talking about the pressures local lakes and rivers are facing due to human impact. Above the surface the water many seem pristine, but below the surface it is facing decline.’’

She said there was a great mixture of families, young people, retirees and "everyone in between" at the event.

The next clean-up will return to the Cardrona River on Thursday, December 19, from 9am-11am. The spot is under the bridge off Ballantyne Rd, just past Wastebusters.

Ms Harper said everyone was welcome, and more details were on their Facebook page or website.

