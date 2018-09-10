'Entire road covered in rocks': Slip closes SH6

dmrle5ov4aag3jt_1.jpg Rocks cover SH6 outside of Makarora. Photo: Lindsay Doebler

State Highway 6 from Makarora to Haast is likely to be closed until at least 3pm after a significant slip brought rocks across the road.

A police spokesperson said the slip was about 10km out of Makarora and it was not clear how long it would take to clear.

Motorists were asked to take alternative routes.

Dunedin woman Lindsay Doebler, who encountered the slip this morning, said it had covered the entire road in rocks.

Motorists hoping to travel towards Haast had returned to Makarora.

Those working on clearing the slip were telling motorists they hoped the road would be reopened by 3pm.

NZ Transport Agency said they would be providing the next update at 3pm.