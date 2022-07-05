Festival of sport back after two-year hiatus

Mylrea Bell has been appointed as festival co-ordinator for the Festival of Sport and Recreation which returns on September 24. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Wanaka's Festival of Sport and Recreation is on its marks and set to perform well this year after being postponed in 2020 and 2021.

On September 24, the event, an initiative of the Upper Clutha Sports Community Trust (UCSCT), will showcase 50 groups, activities and offerings at the Wanaka Recreation Centre.

Festival instigator and UCSCT trustee, Bronwyn Coers said the trust had recently appointed Mylrea Bell as festival co-ordinator to shape up the programme in time for the September start. Ms Coers said Ms Bell had joined the team with a variety of skills and connections within the community.

"Her first task is to shape up the programme for the ‘Have a Go day’ and ‘Inspirational Speaker’ series. Her creativity and business connections will lift the event to another level," Ms Coers said.

Ms Bell said she was excited to be a part of the event.

"The Festival of Sport and Recreation is an excellent and enjoyable activity to increase awareness of our extensive local opportunities," she said.

Historically more than 450 people attend the event.

-- Staff Reporter