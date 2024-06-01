Skip to main content
Trust to return natives to reserve
Planting will begin at Half Mile recreation reserve on Sunday.
New speed limits for nearly 60 roads
New speed limits for nearly 60 roads
Close to 60 roads across Central Otago will have speed limits reduced, and variable speed limits for most schools will be introduced, the Central Otago District Council has decided.
Pink ribbon events raise thousands for charity
Pink ribbon events raise thousands for charity
Women gathered across Central Otago and Upper Clutha to raise money for breast cancer at various Pink Ribbon events this month.
Girl’s outdoor scheme expanding to young women
Girl’s outdoor scheme expanding to young women
Building connections between young women is the aim of a new Alexandra-based outdoor adventure programme starting this month — the brainchild of someone who knows exactly how valuable these...
Gliding club hits turbulence
Gliding club hits turbulence
It is fight or flight for the South Canterbury Gliding Club (SCGC) as a public meeting about the club's future is to be held.
Mural celebrating region’s past a hit
Mural celebrating region’s past a hit
A new mural at Margaret Wilson Home is reminding residents and visitors of the magic of memories.
Church build picks up gold at project awards
Church build picks up gold at project awards
The team behind the construction of St Mary’s Church in Pleasant Point have the Midas touch.
Disc golfers fly true at tournament
Disc golfers fly true at tournament
More than 100 disc golf players from around the country flocked to Waimate to compete in the Knottingley Giants Disc Golf Tournament over the weekend.
Group celebrates Samoan language
Group celebrates Samoan language
Cultures from all across South Canterbury came together last week to celebrate New Zealand’s third most spoken language.
Gift adds jewel to heritage collection
Gift adds jewel to heritage collection
A generous donation has kept the wheels turning on an ever-growing collection of heritage machinery.
Scenic spot now sweeter
Scenic spot now sweeter
Tapanui’s top scenic spot is getting sweeter thanks to some conscientious stewards.
Local Legend: Barbara Wilson
Local Legend: Barbara Wilson
This week’s winner of the Silver Fern Farms Local Legend prize is Barbara Wilson, of Balclutha.
Samoan family reunited after almost 10 years
Samoan family reunited after almost 10 years
Among those welcomed as New Zealand citizens in Balclutha was the family of Andrew Kalapu, from Samoa.
Independence Day marked
Independence Day marked
Samoan Independence Day was heartily celebrated at Clutha District War Memorial & Community Centre Te Pou ō Mata-Au on Saturday.
Gold rush for young fans as the Nuggets come to town
Gold rush for young fans as the Nuggets come to town
Dozens of young basketball fans flocked to the Balclutha Night ‘n Day convenience store after school last Friday to spend a lively half-hour with the stars of the Otago Nuggets.
Opportunities for young artists
Opportunities for young artists
There is a twist to this year’s Lawrence Creative Arts (LCA) competition.
Walking netball offers socialising, exercise
Walking netball offers socialising, exercise
Walking netball brings fun, laughs and even lunch after the game is over.
Award winner ‘stoked’
Award winner ‘stoked’
Local surf lifesaving volunteers have been recognised recently.
Southwesterlies contribute to coldest May in 15 years: Niwa
Southwesterlies contribute to coldest May in 15 years: Niwa
If you thought your firewood pile was already starting to look a little depleted for this time of year, that may be because we have just had our coldest May in 15 years.
Hope road opened by tonight
Hope road opened by tonight
The Waitaki District Council hopes to have the blocked Livingstone-Duntroon road partially open by tonight.
