Final piece of track puzzle

Cyclists and walkers living in Hawea Flat will soon be able to access the Hawea River tracks.

The missing link in the route has been provided by Devon Dairy Farms Limited, which recently signed an agreement for an easement across its land.

Upper Clutha Tracks Trust chairman John Hare said the trust was planning to begin track construction in the spring.

The 1.4km easy grade track would continue west from Newcastle Rd, cross under the busy farm access road then join the Hawea River Track about 2km downstream from Camphill Bridge, he said.