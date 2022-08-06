Fire delays opening at Cardrona

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Cardrona & Treble Cone Experiences general manager Laura Hedley said their systems were alerted to a fire in the on-mountain retail store early today.
"The fire service attended and the fire is now contained. Nobody was harmed in the fire.
"Cardrona had a slightly delayed opening this morning as our team worked through cleanup with the fire service," Ms Hedley said.
The skifield road was placed "on hold" for a time, but the resort and road opened to the general public about 9am.
- Aspen Bruce