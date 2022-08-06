Fire delays opening at Cardrona

The fire occurred at Cardrona Alpine Resort early this morning. Photo: Supplied

A fire in the retail shop at Cardrona Alpine Resort meant a delayed opening for the skifield this morning.

Cardrona & Treble Cone Experiences general manager Laura Hedley said their systems were alerted to a fire in the on-mountain retail store early today.

"The fire service attended and the fire is now contained. Nobody was harmed in the fire.

"Cardrona had a slightly delayed opening this morning as our team worked through cleanup with the fire service," Ms Hedley said.

The skifield road was placed "on hold" for a time, but the resort and road opened to the general public about 9am.

- Aspen Bruce



