Fire delays opening at Cardrona

    The fire occurred at Cardrona Alpine Resort early this morning. Photo: Supplied
    A fire in the retail shop at Cardrona Alpine Resort meant a delayed opening for the skifield this morning.

    Cardrona & Treble Cone Experiences general manager Laura Hedley said their systems were alerted to a fire in the on-mountain retail store early today.

    "The fire service attended and the fire is now contained. Nobody was harmed in the fire.

    "Cardrona had a slightly delayed opening this morning as our team worked through cleanup with the fire service," Ms Hedley said.

    The skifield road was placed "on hold" for a time, but the resort and road opened to the general public about 9am.

     - Aspen Bruce

     

     

