Fire destroys cabin in Lake Hawea

Firefighters are battling a cabin fire in Lake Hawea.

Fire and Emergency acting shift manager Ian Littlejohn said crews from Lake Hawea, Wanaka and Luggate were called to the cabin fire just after 11.30am.

When they arrived they found the cabin fully engulfed in flames and it was now a total loss, he said.

The occupant of the cabin had not been located but at this stage emergency services had no information to suggest the occupant was inside the cabin at the time.