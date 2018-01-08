Firefighters put out Wanaka blaze

Smoke rises from the fire on Mt Alpha after the blaze broke out last Wednesday. Photo: Sean Nugent

A large fire on Mount Alpha in Wanaka is finally out after five days, but the cause of the blaze remains a mystery.

The blaze - which began on Wednesday afternoon - consumed almost 200ha of grass and scrubland on the town side of the mountain.

The Kiwi Holiday Park at the foot of the mountain had to be evacuated twice as the fire took hold.

A small 20m x 10m area on Mt Alpha reignited around 5.30 this afternoon. A helicopter with a monsoon bucket quickly arrived to put out the smoking patch, while a firefighter on the ground also attended the scene.

Fire and Emergency said three crews and a digger were to be working on the weekend to find and extinguish underground hotspots.

It said a crew visited this morning to check the area, and all but two firefighters had left the scene.

Principal rural fire officer Graeme Still said the fire was out but there is still a risk.

"We've had the camera over it, checking over hotspots and bits and pieces," he said.

"And what that's found we've put out, so we tend to think there's nothing there at the moment but you just never know.

"So we are in the phase where we're just patrolling, just keeping an eye on it, for the next couple of days."

Mr Still said he expected a report on how the fire started later this week.