Flights a chance to give airshow a boost

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Easter’s Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow might have been shot down by the Covid-19 virus, but aircraft enthusiasts are being offered something of an alternative this year — a little bit of "barnstorming".

Warbirds general manager Ed Taylor said the public was being invited to take rides in either a Russian Yak-3 or an Avro Anson Mk 1 reconnaissance bomber between August 21 and 24, in return for a donation to the airshow.

The Yak, owned by Graeme Frew, of Blenheim, can carry one passenger and the Avro (pictured at a previous Warbirds show), owned by Bill Reid, of Nelson, three.

The Avro is the only one of its type flying in the world. Mr Taylor said the airshow took a "significant financial hit" from the cancellation.