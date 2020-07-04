Flights a chance to give airshow a boost

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Warbirds general manager Ed Taylor said the public was being invited to take rides in either a Russian Yak-3 or an Avro Anson Mk 1 reconnaissance bomber between August 21 and 24, in return for a donation to the airshow.
The Yak, owned by Graeme Frew, of Blenheim, can carry one passenger and the Avro (pictured at a previous Warbirds show), owned by Bill Reid, of Nelson, three.
The Avro is the only one of its type flying in the world. Mr Taylor said the airshow took a "significant financial hit" from the cancellation.