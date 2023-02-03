Four rescued as Otago rivers rise

A tramper wades across the Makarora River, above the confluence with the Young River. File photo: ODT

Four people have been rescued as rising rivers put trampers in danger in Mt Aspiring National Park near Wanaka.

A rescue team was scrambled to Siberia Hut after Siberia Stream became dangerous to cross around 9:30am.

A party of three who had activated their personal locator beacon were helped to safety, police said in a statement.

Wanaka Search and Rescue, the Rescue Coordination Centre and local police were back in action shortly before noon to rescue an individual who was unable to cross Makarora River.

Police warned people planning to tramp through Mt Aspiring Park that the rivers are hazardous with considerable flows and high water levels.

"With the current water levels and the upcoming forecast, the rivers are likely to remain dangerous."

Trampers are advised to check river levels and speak to the locals in Wanaka before setting out on a tramp, avoiding the rivers in the park if possible.

MetService said rain in the area would ease this afternoon but would be persistent tomorrow, getting heavier from evening.