Funding opportunity for wellbeing projects

A third round of funding will give mental wellbeing initiatives a boost before winter.

Community initiatives across the Southern Lakes region will be able to apply for up to $1000 from Te Hau Toka’s Connecting Communities fund from July 4 to July 14.

In March, 54 initiatives from across Queenstown, Wanaka, Te Anau/Fiordland and Cromwell received funding totalling more than $50,000.

Te Hau Toka Group chairwoman Adell Cox said her team were looking forward to hearing about the mental wellbeing activities and events within the community over the winter months.

"Ultimately, the goal of our Connecting Communities funding is to enable people to improve mental wellbeing, connection and resilience in their own communities," she said.

"Some areas are gearing up for a busy winter ski season and will have a different set of stresses to those communities who just need to get through the quiet months. Each community is different and they’re best placed to know what they need and how they can support each other," Ms Cox said.

Broad criteria for activities and events receiving funding include to positively engage with the local community, support mental wellbeing, align with one or more of Te Whare Tapa Wha, that they be delivered in Queenstown, Wanaka, Cromwell or Te Anau/Fiordland and adapted to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.

Successful applicants from the March funding round included MINT Trust, Turn the Corner working group, Women’s Circle, Wanaka Nepalese Society Inc, WAI Wanaka, Baking It Better Project, NZ Deerstalkers Association (Southern Lakes Branch Inc), Kahu Youth Trust, Mt Aspiring College Cultural and Wellbeing Committees and Antenatal-Postpartum Strong.

Partially funded by the Southern Wellbeing grant, Kahu Youth Trust set up Creative Corner.

The programme has been running every Monday (and occasional Fridays) throughout term 2.

Details about the next Connecting Communities funding round, including the criteria and how to apply, can be found on the Southern Health Te Hau Toka website.

