Fundraising trail ride called off this year

    The Wanaka Trail Ride, an annual community event to raise funds for local children, has been added to the roll of events called off due to the threat of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

    The popular family trail ride had been set to run on April 2, but organisers said the uncertainty about holding events had forced them to cancel it.

    Chairwoman Alix Wilson said the committee had wanted to make the call sooner rather than later.

    "For us, the decision was not just about guessing whether we would be under a Red traffic light status but also the need to consider the many other elements that come together to run this event safely and successfully," she said.

    The volunteer organising committee was confident the trail ride would be back next year, Mrs Wilson said.

    "We had to cancel 2020’s event because of lockdown, and we made it back for 2021.

    "So there’s no reason we can’t be back running another incredible trail ride in 2023."

    In last year’s event, close to 600 riders descend upon Tarras to access a network of back-country trails.

    Supported by 95 volunteers, that event raised $18,000 for Wanaka Primary School and Montessori Children’s House Wanaka.

