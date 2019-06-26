Guns, drugs and cash seized in Lake Hawea raid

Two men are facing charges after firearms, drugs and cash were discovered at a property in Lake Hawea.

Police from Queenstown and Wanaka executed a search warrant today, with the help of a Customs dog.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis said the pair were arrested after two firearms, $3700 in cash and 56g of MDMA (also known as ecstasy), with an estimated value of about $17,000, were seized.

Police also located and seized 10 mature cannabis plants.

Det Snr Sgt Inglis said a 29-year-old man has been charged with possession of MDMA for supply, while the other, aged 28, has been charged with cultivating cannabis.

The 29-year-old is due to appear in the Queenstown District Court tomorrow, and the 28-year-old in the same court on Monday.

Det Snr Sgt Inglis said Otago Lakes Central Police are continuing to target the suppliers of drugs within the community to prevent any ongoing harm to the community.