Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Heavy going

    By Kerrie Waterworth
    1. Regions
    2. Wanaka

    PHOTO: SARAH ISHIKAWA
    PHOTO: SARAH ISHIKAWA
    Wanaka volunteer firefighter Mark Basson (40, in yellow helmet) raised more than $2300 for Mental Health New Zealand at the weekend, when he finished 16 minutes short of a world record for running a half-marathon in full firefighting gear.

    The Cook Brothers Construction carpenter crossed the finish line of the Southern Lakes Half Marathon in Pembroke Park in 3hr 36min 58sec.

    The world record is 3hr 20min 40sec

